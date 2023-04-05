IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: RR win toss, choose to field first

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 match today between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati. Both teams won their respective opening match and will be full of confidence today.
Prabhsimran continues to punish the RR bowlers. He smacks a straight six off Trent Boult, who's back for his third over,with a horizontal bat shot towards the sidescreen. This is his third SIX of the innings, to add to his 7 FOURS.
Chahal into the attack and he almost outfoxes Dhawan, who came down the track to a wide ball outside off stump. The ball catches the outside edge but it races to the third man boundary for a FOUR. Such is the unforgiving nature of the IPL.
Prabhsimran reaches his first IPL 50 in 28 balls. The young man has come off age with a stupendous knock
A quiet over from R Ashwin
Jason Holder was brought into the attack and in the final ball of the powerplay, Prabhsimran got a let off. Having already hit a BOUNDARYin the over --carvinga slower ball with adrive high over cover,one bounce over the rope -- the opener wanted to end the powerplay with a bang. He came down the track and tried to hit an overpitched ball over the cover fielder, but he didn't time it well. Padikkal, fielding in the cover position, leaped to take a catch but he could only parry the ball over for a single.
Samson takes a strategic timeout
Skipper Sanju Samson brought Ashwin into the attack but that made no difference to Prabhsimran. He slogged Ashwin to the mid wicket fence for a four, before coming down the track to hit him over the mid off boundary. Dhawan is enjoying the Singh show from the non striker's end. 11 runs came off Ashwin's first over
PrabhsimranSinghhita horizontal slap over mid off for four in the first ball, and then dabbed one past Chahal at third man for another boundary of the third ball. However, the highlight of the over came a ball later when Singh smoked a pull shot for a MAXIMUM, 15 rows into the stands!The sound off the bat was music to the ears! He ended the over by dancing down the track and powering the ball through the offside for another BOUNDARY. 19runs came off this Asifover.
The elegant left hander helped himself to 2 FOURS off Trent Boult. First Boundary was in the square leg region, while the second hit to the fence was a beautifuly timed punch on the offside. Both openers look in fine touch..
Prabhsimran picks up and hoiks KM Asif nonchalantly over the square leg fence for a beautiful SIX. The first maximum of the game!
PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan andPrabhsimran Singh make a steadystart against Trent Boult Prabhsimranstroked a beautiful cover drive BOUNDARY over the infield.
Barsapara Stadium dimensions. pic.twitter.com/pZICb9iCl2— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 5, 2023
|TEAMS
|MAT
|Won
|Lost
|PTS
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Punjab Kings
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|PLAYER
|MAT
|Ins
|Runs
|Hs
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|2
|2
|149
|92
|Kyle Mayers
|2
|2
|126
|73
|David Warner
|2
|2
|93
|56
|Tilak Varma
|1
|1
|84
|84*
|Sai Sudharsan
|2
|2
|84
|62*
|PLAYER
|MAT
|wkts
|BF
|Mark Wood
|2
|8
|5/14
|Rashid Khan
|2
|5
|3/31
|Ravi Bishnoi
|2
|5
|3/28
|Mohammad Shami
|2
|5
|3/41
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|1
|4
|4/17