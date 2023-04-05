English
    April 05, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

    IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: RR win toss, choose to field first

    Shikhar Dhawan incorrectly called the toss as Rajasthan Royals choose to field first.

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 match today between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati. Both teams won their respective opening match and will be full of confidence today.

    • IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: RR win toss, choose to field first
      Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, smashed 50s in RR's opening game win against SRH.
    • April 05, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: 86/0 after 9 Overs

    • April 05, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: More off the same!


      Prabhsimran continues to punish the RR bowlers. He smacks a straight six off Trent Boult, who's back for his third over,with a horizontal bat shot towards the sidescreen. This is his third SIX of the innings, to add to his 7 FOURS.

    • April 05, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: 77/0 after 8 Overs


      Chahal into the attack and he almost outfoxes Dhawan, who came down the track to a wide ball outside off stump. The ball catches the outside edge but it races to the third man boundary for a FOUR. Such is the unforgiving nature of the IPL.

    • April 05, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: Debut half century!


      Prabhsimran reaches his first IPL 50 in 28 balls. The young man has come off age with a stupendous knock

    • April 05, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: 68/0 after 7 Overs


      A quiet over from R Ashwin

    • April 05, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: Prabhsimran survives! 63/0 after 6 Overs


      Jason Holder was brought into the attack and in the final ball of the powerplay, Prabhsimran got a let off. Having already hit a BOUNDARYin the over --carvinga slower ball with adrive high over cover,one bounce over the rope -- the opener wanted to end the powerplay with a bang. He came down the track and tried to hit an overpitched ball over the cover fielder, but he didn't time it well. Padikkal, fielding in the cover position, leaped to take a catch but he could only parry the ball over for a single.

      Samson takes a strategic timeout

    • April 05, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: Prabhsimran takes on Ashwin - 56/0 after 5 Overs


      Skipper Sanju Samson brought Ashwin into the attack but that made no difference to Prabhsimran. He slogged Ashwin to the mid wicket fence for a four, before coming down the track to hit him over the mid off boundary. Dhawan is enjoying the Singh show from the non striker's end. 11 runs came off Ashwin's first over

    • April 05, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: Singh is King - 45/0 after 4 Overs


      PrabhsimranSinghhita horizontal slap over mid off for four in the first ball, and then dabbed one past Chahal at third man for another boundary of the third ball. However, the highlight of the over came a ball later when Singh smoked a pull shot for a MAXIMUM, 15 rows into the stands!The sound off the bat was music to the ears! He ended the over by dancing down the track and powering the ball through the offside for another BOUNDARY. 19runs came off this Asifover.

    • April 05, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: Dhawan into the act 26/0 after 3 Overs


      The elegant left hander helped himself to 2 FOURS off Trent Boult. First Boundary was in the square leg region, while the second hit to the fence was a beautifuly timed punch on the offside. Both openers look in fine touch..

    • April 05, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: Dispatched! 16/0 after 2 Overs


      Prabhsimran picks up and hoiks KM Asif nonchalantly over the square leg fence for a beautiful SIX. The first maximum of the game!

    • April 05, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: 7/0 after 1 Over


      PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan andPrabhsimran Singh make a steadystart against Trent Boult Prabhsimranstroked a beautiful cover drive BOUNDARY over the infield.

    • April 05, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

      RR vs PBKS Live: More numbers!


    Points Table

      TEAMS MAT Won Lost PTS
    Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans 2 2 0 4
    Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 2
    Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2
    Punjab Kings Punjab Kings 1 1 0 2
    Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings 2 1 1 2
    Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders 1 0 1 0
    Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0
    Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0
    Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0

    Orange Cap 2022

    PLAYER MAT Ins Runs Hs
    Ruturaj Gaikwad 2 2 149 92
    Kyle Mayers 2 2 126 73
    David Warner 2 2 93 56
    Tilak Varma 1 1 84 84*
    Sai Sudharsan 2 2 84 62*

    Purple Cap 2022

    PLAYER MAT wkts BF
    Mark Wood 2 8 5/14
    Rashid Khan 2 5 3/31
    Ravi Bishnoi 2 5 3/28
    Mohammad Shami 2 5 3/41
    Yuzvendra Chahal 1 4 4/17