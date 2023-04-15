 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

IPL 2023: Rahul hits 74 but PBKS restrict LSG to 159/8

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

On a two-paced wicket, Rahul displayed great composure and skills en route his 56-ball 74 as he added 53 and 48 runs with Kyle Mayers (29) and Krunal Pandya (18) for the first and third wickets respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants batter KL Rahul celebrates his half century during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, on April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Captain KL Rahul smashed his first fifty of this IPL season but Punjab Kings roared back with timely wickets to restrict his side Lucknow Super Kings to a modest 159 for eight here on Saturday.

On a two-paced wicket, Rahul displayed great composure and skills en route his 56-ball 74 as he added 53 and 48 runs with Kyle Mayers (29) and Krunal Pandya (18) for the first and third wickets respectively.

The 30-year-old from Bangalore also became the fastest batter to reach to 4000 runs in the IPL, achieving the feat in his 105th innings, surpassing West Indies' Chris Gayle (112 innings).

However, LSG couldn't finish things with a flourish as they lost four wickets for 48 runs in the last five overs.