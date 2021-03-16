IPL 2021: Star India looks to better last year's Rs 3,000 crore revenue, increases ad rates for both TV and digital

The pandemic may have been a dampener for lesser entities. For the biggies, despite the initial Coronavirus-induced setbacks, 2020 ended on a happy note. This year, they are all set to lower earlier revenue benchmarks.

For both Indian Premier League (IPL) and Star India, the official broadcaster of the league, 2020 was a challenging year due to the impact of COVID-19.

Yet, Star managed to pocket around Rs 3,000 crore in advertising revenues from both TV and digital (Disney+Hotstar, the official digital partner of IPL).

Compare this with IPL 12; the broadcaster had registered around Rs 2,100 crore in ad revenues in 2019.

After a fruitful season in 2020, this year too, the broadcaster is leaving no stone unturned to increase its ad revenue for the 14th edition of IPL, which will begin from April 9.

Experts predict good tidings. "This year you will see 10 percent growth in pricing. While the ask price was 15-20 percent higher, the deals have been closed at 10-12 percent higher as compared to last year," said analyst Karan Taurani, Vice-President at Elara Capital, who closely tracks the media, entertainment and the over-the-top (OTT) space.

Last year advertisers had to shell out between Rs 12.6- 12.7 lakh for a 10 second ad spot on TV, which was at par with 2019 ad rates that stood at around Rs 12.5 lakh per 10 second. However, this year Star India is charging around Rs 14 lakh for 10 seconds!

For every IPL, the ad inventory available is around 3,000 seconds on TV and this year, said Taurani, Star India has already sold out most of the ad inventory by now.

A media planner at an advertising firm, who didn't wish to be named, said that "despite the pandemic, Star India was able to pocket Rs 3,000 crore in ad revenues and the broadcaster saw around 100 new advertisers for the last IPL. So, this year too, there will be large scale advertiser interest."

IPL 13 grabbed more eyeballs

Advertiser interest for the upcoming season of IPL doesn't come as a surprise because the tournament despite being delayed last year saw no negative impact on viewership.

The world’s premier Twenty20 League, which is usually scheduled in the first half of the year, took place in September last year on account of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In 2020, the first 32 matches of IPL saw a 30 percent increase in viewing minutes as compared to the first 34 and 35 matches of IPL 11 and 12 respectively.

Cost to advertise on digital

On the digital front, things are no different as Disney+Hotstar is charging a 20-25 percent premium for ad rates, said Manan Shah, VP Digital, Network Advertising. "CPMs are in the range of Rs 200-350 depending on the properties (type of ad)," he added.

CPM or Cost per Mille – also known as cost per thousand – is the price an advertiser pays for 1,000 ad impressions, which are counted every time an ad is displayed.

For IPL 13, the platform was charging Rs 180 for a 10-second spot, up from Rs 100-110 in 2019.

Shah confirmed that categories like "BFSI, telecom, digital only businesses, e-commerce platforms and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) are the usual big buyers this year too."

Last year Disney+Hotstar earned around Rs 400 crore from ad revenues, up from around Rs 250 crore in 2019.

IPL behind paywall-- not to worry

While advertisers continue to bet big on the digital platform, what about viewership that saw a drop last year on Disney+Hotstar?

In 2019, 18 million viewers had watched the final match concurrently. But last year, viewership for the final match ranged between four to six million on Disney+Hotstar. Experts had pointed out that this was because IPL was behind paywall, a method of restricting access to content via a purchase or a paid subscription.

According to Taurani, however, viewership on the streaming platform was lower last year not because of matches behind paywall, but due to the fact that most Indians were sitting at home, which made TV the preferred medium.

"Now mobility has largely come back on track. So, you won't see that kind of an impact this year (in terms of viewership)," he said.

Experts noted that watch time on Disney+Hotstar had increased last year by 33 percent per user as compared to 2019. The platform expects this to go up by 50 percent during IPL 14.

Star signs sponsors

When it comes to sponsors, interest levels continue to be high. Disney+Hotstar have so far roped in 10 sponsors, which include Dream11 as the co-presenting sponsor and Upstox and Vimal Elaichi as co-powered by sponsors.

Other sponsors are Phone Pe, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Unacademy, Pharmeasy, Livspace, Swiggy, and Parle Agro that have come on board as associate sponsors.

On TV, Star Sports signed up two new associate sponsors on March 15. Kamla Pasand and Frooti have joined the existing cluster of associate sponsors, which includes Bingo, and Mutual Funds- Sahi Hai. Then there is Dream11, Phonepe, Byju’s, and Just Dial as co-presenting sponsors with Vivo back as title sponsor this year.

Star India is looking at close to Rs 200 crore from associate and co-presenting sponsorship deals from IPL 14, say experts.

According to industry estimates, Star India from TV alone is likely to see a 15 percent increase in ad revenues from IPL 14.

This is precisely why Star India is making sure it can grab maximum viewer interest. With less than a month left for IPL 14 to begin, Star India launched new campaigns on March 15, which stars Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' captain, Rohit Sharma.

While launching the campaign, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India, said, “VIVO IPL 2021 is returning to Indian soil with a lot of anticipation across the country." You can bet your last buck, that is the case.