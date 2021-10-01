MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021: No, Elon Musk did not tweet about Glenn Maxwell

Musk's tweet delighted a lot of Indian cricket fans but he was talking about another Maxwell

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a key role for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the run chase against Rajasthan Royals

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell came good for Royal Challengers Bangalore as the team easily beat Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 game on September 30 but did his unbeaten knock of 50 earn praise from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk?

Some Indian cricket fans thought and even shared the tweet, unaware of the fact that the maverick billionaire was talking about physicist James Clerk Maxwell.

Although the initial responses were jovial and clearly in jest, it didn't take long for things to spiral out, as they usually do on Twitter.



Things did quiet down soon after and fans made peace with the fact that Musk probably doesn't watch cricket.

James Clerk Maxwell was a Scottish mathematician and scientist, responsible for the theory of electromagnetic radiation that described electricity, magnetism and light as separate parts of one phenomenon for the first time. He is also credited with presenting the first, durable colour photograph in 1861.

Musk was reacting to an article by Space.com that celebrated the life of the physicist who helped us understand light.

