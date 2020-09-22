172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ipl-2020-tech-mahindra-and-kings-xi-punjab-to-launch-digital-fan-engagement-app-5871381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Tech Mahindra and Kings XI Punjab to launch digital fan engagement app

Tech Mahindra and the IPL team will also work on 5G-related use cases for introducing holographic virtual fans to the stadium. The app is available in both iOS and Android

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services company Tech Mahindra has partnered with Kings XI Punjab to launch a dedicated fan engagement app to connect with fans virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TechM and the Indian Premier League team will also work on 5G related use cases for introducing holographic virtual fans to the stadium. The app is available in both iOS and Android.

“As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will also support Kings XI Punjab to reach wider markets and audiences from at-home spectators real-time, during live games played in fan free stadiums and venues during the Dream11IPL 2020,” the statement said.

Close

This is in line with the recent foray the company made into sport tech business unit that focuses on creating digital platforms for fans, sponsors, suppliers and clubs.

related news

“Through this collaboration, we will bring fans closer to the Kings XI Punjab and grow the game,” said Manish Upadhyay, head – global business development, sports vertical, Tech Mahindra, in the statement.

Through the fan engagement app, the company will provide augmented and virtual reality experience to the fans and will also help digital brands monetise on the fan experience, he further added.

“Technology is going to play an important role in enabling digital disruptions and social innovation in the post-COVID world. This strategic partnership with Kings XI Punjab will give us an opportunity to help sports club to create the reach for fans beyond the obvious,” Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head of growth, Tech Mahindra, said in the statement,

Mitra added that the company will enhance the app further to provide hyper-personalised experience to Kings XI Punjab fans.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Business #India #IPL2020 #Kings XI Punjab #stocks #Tech Mahindra

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.