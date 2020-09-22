IPL 2020: Tech Mahindra and Kings XI Punjab to launch digital fan engagement app

IT services company Tech Mahindra has partnered with Kings XI Punjab to launch a dedicated fan engagement app to connect with fans virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TechM and the Indian Premier League team will also work on 5G related use cases for introducing holographic virtual fans to the stadium. The app is available in both iOS and Android.

“As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will also support Kings XI Punjab to reach wider markets and audiences from at-home spectators real-time, during live games played in fan free stadiums and venues during the Dream11IPL 2020,” the statement said.

This is in line with the recent foray the company made into sport tech business unit that focuses on creating digital platforms for fans, sponsors, suppliers and clubs.

“Through this collaboration, we will bring fans closer to the Kings XI Punjab and grow the game,” said Manish Upadhyay, head – global business development, sports vertical, Tech Mahindra, in the statement.

Through the fan engagement app, the company will provide augmented and virtual reality experience to the fans and will also help digital brands monetise on the fan experience, he further added.

“Technology is going to play an important role in enabling digital disruptions and social innovation in the post-COVID world. This strategic partnership with Kings XI Punjab will give us an opportunity to help sports club to create the reach for fans beyond the obvious,” Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head of growth, Tech Mahindra, said in the statement,

Mitra added that the company will enhance the app further to provide hyper-personalised experience to Kings XI Punjab fans.