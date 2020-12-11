IPL 2020 drives up Disney+ subscriber base, nearly 30% paid users from Hotstar

The number of subscribers on the platform has gone up from 74 million in November to 86.8 million currently

In a bid to attract more subscribers, Disney+, the streaming service of Walt Disney Co, has announced strong content lineup, including 10 spinoffs of Star Wars series and 10 Marvel series.

The number of subscribers on the platform has gone up from 74 million in November to 86.8 million currently. What's interesting about the platform's subscriber base is that 30 percent of that comes from Disney+Hotstar in India.

The Walt Disney Co had acquired 21st Century Fox Inc in 2018 in a $71 billion cash and stock deal. The acquisition made Fox Star Studios, Star, and Hotstar (now called Disney+Hotstar) part of Disney.

Out of the 86.8 millio subscribers that Disney+ has, as many as 24 million paid users are contributed by Disney+Hotstar.

Strong user acquisition on Disney+Hotstar was driven by the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricket league, which tool place between September 19 and November 10, was behind paywall this year.

This year, to watch the IPL, viewers had to choose from the following Disney+Hotstar plans: Rs 299/month, Rs 1,499 for a year, and Rs 399/year.

In two months, the video streaming platform added around 7.5 million paid users. In September, Disney+Hotstar had 18.5 million subscribers.

During a presentation for investors, Disney Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy noted that in the fourth quarter, the highest contribution in terms of paid users came form Disney+Hotstar, thanks to the IPL.

She added that now Disney+Hotstar subscribers account for a little over a quarter of their global subscriber base.

By 2024, Disney+Hotstar is expected to contribute 30 to 40 percent or 230 to 260 million paid users.

When it comes to revenue, Disney+Hotstar saw an average revenue of $2.19 per user coming from India in the in the September quarter.

When it comes to content that Disney+Hotstar is adding every year, Rebecca Campbell, Disney International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer segment Chairman said the platform is adding around 17,000 hours of original local programming every year.