PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IPL 2020 drives up Disney+ subscriber base, nearly 30% paid users from Hotstar

Out of the 86.8 million subscribers that Disney+ has, as many as 24 million paid users are contributed by Disney+Hotstar.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 10:22 PM IST
The number of subscribers on the platform has gone up from 74 million in November to 86.8 million currently

The number of subscribers on the platform has gone up from 74 million in November to 86.8 million currently

In a bid to attract more subscribers, Disney+, the streaming service of Walt Disney Co, has announced strong content lineup, including 10 spinoffs of Star Wars series and 10 Marvel series.

The number of subscribers on the platform has gone up from 74 million in November to 86.8 million currently. What's interesting about the platform's subscriber base is that 30 percent of that comes from Disney+Hotstar in India.

The Walt Disney Co had acquired 21st Century Fox Inc in 2018 in a $71 billion cash and stock deal. The acquisition made Fox Star Studios, Star, and Hotstar (now called Disney+Hotstar) part of Disney.

Out of the 86.8 millio subscribers that Disney+ has, as many as 24 million paid users are contributed by Disney+Hotstar.

Strong user acquisition on Disney+Hotstar was driven by the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricket league, which tool place between September 19 and November 10, was behind paywall this year.

Close

Related stories

This year, to watch the IPL, viewers had to choose from the following Disney+Hotstar plans: Rs 299/month, Rs 1,499 for a year, and Rs 399/year.

In two months, the video streaming platform added around 7.5 million paid users. In September, Disney+Hotstar had 18.5 million subscribers.

During a presentation for investors, Disney Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy noted that in the fourth quarter, the highest contribution in terms of paid users came form Disney+Hotstar, thanks to the IPL.

She added that now Disney+Hotstar subscribers account for a little over a quarter of their global subscriber base.

By 2024, Disney+Hotstar is expected to contribute 30 to 40 percent or 230 to 260 million paid users.

When it comes to revenue, Disney+Hotstar saw an average revenue of $2.19 per user coming from India in the in the September quarter.

When it comes to content that Disney+Hotstar is adding every year, Rebecca Campbell, Disney International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer segment Chairman said the platform is adding around 17,000 hours of original local programming every year.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Disney #Entertainment #Hotstar #India #IPL2020 #world
first published: Dec 11, 2020 09:34 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.