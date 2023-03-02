 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iPhone supplier Foxconn to invest in Telangana, 'create 1 lakh jobs'

Aihik Sur
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

The investment comes at a time when the Centre has said it will approve two applications to set up electronics chip manufacturing plants in the country

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Foxconn chairman Young Liu, Telangana's IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao after the signing of the agreement for investment in the State

Telangana's industries and information technology minister KT Rama Rao on March 2 announced a "mega investment" by Apple's iPhone supplier Foxconn in Telangana, which he said would create 1 lakh jobs.

"Super stoked to announce a mega investment by @HonHai_Foxconn in Telangana that will create employment for a whopping One Lakh youngsters in Telangana. The announcement is made after Chairman of FoxConn Mr Young Liu met Hon'ble CM Sir KCR Garu at Pragathi Bhavan today (sic)," he tweeted

Later in the evening, Liu and Rao will inaugurate the state government's T-Works, where innovators can design and build prototypes for their innovation.

In another tweet, from the account of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government announced that an agreement was signed between Foxconn and Telangana.