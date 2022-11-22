 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iPhone delays weigh on Apple ahead of holiday season

Nov 22, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST

Wait times for Apple Inc.’s most expensive smartphones are rising to what analysts say are record levels as the holiday shopping season kicks off, threatening to curb sales at the company’s busiest time of year and derail a rally in the stock.

Customers in the US who placed an order Tuesday would get an iPhone 14 Pro delivered in New York on Dec. 30, after Christmas, according to Apple’s website. The wait was about 34 days as of last week, near the highest ever, according to UBS Group AG.

The delays, resulting from Covid lockdowns around a Chinese plant run by a contract manufacturer of iPhones, could cause analysts to trim their earnings estimates for this quarter, which accounts for 35% to 40% of iPhone unit sales. That in turn could further pressure Apple’s stock price, which has been a relative haven in this year’s tech meltdown.

“This could cause some further headwinds for Apple,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. Consumers’ finances are stretched because of rising food and energy prices, which “will almost certainly cause the consumer to pull in their horns after the holidays.  If that is the case, it’s going to be tough for Apple to make up any lost holiday sales next year.”

An Apple spokesman said he didn’t have any immediate comment on the wait times.

If wait times don’t improve over the coming weeks, unit sales could miss estimates, resulting in iPhone revenue coming in flat year-over-year instead of rising by about 2% as expected by analysts, according to UBS’s David Vogt.