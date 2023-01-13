 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iPhone breakthrough masks India’s struggle to boost manufacturing

Bloomberg
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Apple Inc. began assembling its latest iPhone models in the South Asian nation in a significant break from its practice of reserving much of that for giant Chinese factories run by its main Taiwanese assemblers, a key win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” campaign.

On paper, India’s chances of attracting global manufacturers look rosy.

Among India’s advantages are rising geopolitical tensions between Western nations and China, and a growing friendship with the US, Australia and Japan, which form part of the Quad, a grouping of democracies to counter Beijing’s economic and military ambitions.

The country’s presidency of Group of 20 nations this year could also boost investor confidence. India is poised to hold the title of the world’s fastest-growing large economy in the next three years. Its gross domestic product is set to become the world’s third-largest before the end of the decade.

But experts warn that lasting gains to improve a sluggish manufacturing sector are still a ways off for India, a country of 1.4 billion people. Modi’s Make in India campaign, which aims to increase exports and create jobs, hasn’t quite panned out. Manufacturing accounts for 14% of the economy, a figure that’s barely budged in decades. And despite India’s massive demographic dividend, unemployment remains stubbornly high.