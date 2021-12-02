iPhone 13 demand weakens ahead of holiday season

The US tech giant had previously cut down its iPhone 13 production estimates by 10 million units due to the ongoing chip shortage.

iPhone 13, launched earlier in 2021, has been available in limited quantities, owing to the ongoing global supply chain and component constraints. Several iPhone 13 models have remained out of stock or have a long waiting period, which may now have led to another problem for Apple - weakening demand.

The US tech giant previously cut down its iPhone 13 production estimates by 10 million units due to the ongoing chip shortage. Apple had plans to ship over 90 million units in 2021. However, some of the company’s suppliers were not able to chip enough components. A Bloomberg report now states that due to the low supply, followed up by its unavailability in the markets, the demand for iPhone 13 has weakened right ahead of the holiday season.

The report states that Apple was previously aiming to make up for the shortfall in 2022 as the supply improves. However, the company has informed its vendors that it might not get as many orders as it had expected.

CEO Tim Cook, during the company’s recent earnings call, said that the supply chain issues, which are expected to continue till December, had already cost Apple over $6billion. Despite the shortfall, the iPhone 13 maker is on track for a record holiday season. Analysts project a sales increase of 6 percent to $117.9 billion during the last quarter of the year.

iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900, whereas the iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 69,900. The iPhone 13 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 1,19,900, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900. The new iPhone models get major upgrades in the camera and battery department, with the Pro models featuring a much-improved 120Hz ProMotion display.