Ipca Lab Q1 PAT may dip 41.4% YoY to Rs 179.8 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Ipca Lab to report net profit at Rs 179.8 crore down 41.4% year-on-year (up 38.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,443 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 28.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 36.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 299.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

