IoTechWorld Avigation aims to sell 3,000 agri drones this fiscal, explore export market

Apr 23, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

Startup IoTechWorld, which was founded in 2017 by Deepak Bhardwaj and Anoop Upadhyay, has a manufacturing facility in Gurugram.

Agri drone manufacturer IoTechWorld Avigation is targeting to sell 3,000 drones this fiscal, a six-fold jump from the previous year, on rising demand mainly from agrochemical firms and agriculture universities.

Startup IoTechWorld, which was founded in 2017 by Deepak Bhardwaj and Anoop Upadhyay, has a manufacturing facility in Gurugram. It sells agri drones at about Rs 7.5 lakh plus GST.

Agrochemical player Dhanuka Agritech in 2021 announced an investment of Rs 30 crore in IoTechWorld for a minority stake.

"We sold around 500 agri drones during the last fiscal year as against 100 drones in 2021-22," IoTechWorld Avigation co-founder Deepak Bhardwaj said on the sidelines of an event on Saturday.