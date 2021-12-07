MARKET NEWS

IOSL awarded 30-year concession to build, operate fuel infrastructure at Noida International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh on November 25.

PTI
December 07, 2021 / 09:08 PM IST
Noida International Airport will be India’s first net-zero emission airport. (Image: AP)

Noida International Airport will be India’s first net-zero emission airport. (Image: AP)

Indian Oil Skytanking Limited (IOSL) has been awarded a 30-year concession to design, build and operate fuel infrastructure at the Noida International Airport, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh on November 25.

In its statement, Noida International Airport said the concession will help the airport provide aviation turbine fuel cost-efficiently and under an open access model to airlines.

''Under this agreement, IOSL will build facilities which will include 10,000 m3 of fuel-storage tanks with an inbuilt flexibility to increase the capacity rapidly as per air traffic demand and supported by an underground hydrant system connecting all aircraft stands, remote and contact, with fuel pipelines, thereby enhancing safety of the airside,'' it mentioned.

Keeping to Noida International Airport's promise of building an environmentally conscious airport ecosystem and India's first truly digital airport, IOSL will be able to accommodate sustainable aviation fuel and manage movements via a digital command and control centre, it noted.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International, is building the Noida International Airport.

The airport site is around 70 km from the main Delhi region.

The first phase of the airport is scheduled to be completed and operational by September 2024.
PTI
