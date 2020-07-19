App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

IOC's 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks

"The Indian Oil refinery in Paradip will remain shut from July 25 to August 15 for maintenance," said Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, the top bureaucrat in the district of Jagatsinghpur, where the refinery is located.

Indian Oil Corp Ltd's 300,000 barrels per day refinery on the country's east coast to be shut for three weeks for maintenance, the top district administrative official told Reuters on Sunday.

As per the company's request, a shutdown order has been issued," he said, adding the refinery was last shutdown completely in 2018.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies

