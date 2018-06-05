IOCL providing LPG connections to Arunachal Pradesh under PMUY

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on Tuesday said it has been providing LPG connections to 299 villages in Arunachal Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

"So far about 8995 connections have been provided to individual households from the target of 10000 in the state," IOCL Chief General Manager (Assam Oil Division) Uttiya Bhattacharya said.

He said besides running commercial outlets of the petroleum products, the PSU is engaged in providing PMUY connections to the rural poor.

"Arunachal Pradesh is one of the highest consumers of LPG in the (northeastern) region, which is a great sign. Also, it is the only state after Assam to give additional subsidy for a connection to the beneficiaries," Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya and other IOCL officials called on state Chief Minister Pema Khandu and assured him that there will not be any scarcity of LPG in the state.

The chief minister asked the civil supply department to locate government lands in the districts, which can be offered to IOCL to immediately open their outlets, an official release said.