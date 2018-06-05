App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

IOCL providing LPG connections to Arunachal Pradesh under PMUY

IOCL Chief General Manager (Assam Oil Division) Uttiya Bhattacharya said that besides running commercial outlets of the petroleum products, the PSU is engaged in providing PMUY connections to the rural poor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on Tuesday said it has been providing LPG connections to 299 villages in Arunachal Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

"So far about 8995 connections have been provided to individual households from the target of 10000 in the state," IOCL Chief General Manager (Assam Oil Division) Uttiya Bhattacharya said.

He said besides running commercial outlets of the petroleum products, the PSU is engaged in providing PMUY connections to the rural poor.

"Arunachal Pradesh is one of the highest consumers of LPG in the (northeastern) region, which is a great sign. Also, it is the only state after Assam to give additional subsidy for a connection to the beneficiaries," Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya and other IOCL officials called on state Chief Minister Pema Khandu and assured him that there will not be any scarcity of LPG in the state.

The chief minister asked the civil supply department to locate government lands in the districts, which can be offered to IOCL to immediately open their outlets, an official release said.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 05:59 pm

tags #Business #India #IOCL

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.