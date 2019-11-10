App
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

IOCL gets environment clearance to set up Rs 766cr 2G ethanol plant in Panipat

PTI
 
 
The Ministry of Environment has granted clearance to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to set up a Rs 766-crore 2G ethanol plant in Haryana's Panipat district. Making the announcement through a tweet on Sunday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Happy to inform that Environment Clearance is given to IOCL to set up new 2G Ethanol plant in Panipat."

He also said that the project would help in achieving the goal of doubling farmers' income.

"This project not only promotes use of environment friendly fuel but also aids in fulfilment of government's goal of doubling farmers' income," he tweeted.

The IOCL had submitted a proposal seeking environment clearance for its proposed 100 KLPD Ligno-Cellulosic 2G ethanol plant at Baholi in Panipat district of Haryana.

The estimated investment in setting up the plant is Rs 766 crore.

Ethanol produced will be used for blending in transportation fuel, an official source said.

Recently, the central government had notified that no environmental clearance would be required by sugar mills to produce additional ethanol from sugarcane juice.

First Published on Nov 10, 2019 05:07 pm

