App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

IOC to open retail outlets on land available with Punjab cooperatives

The MoU was signed here in the presence of Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Additional Chief Secretary (Cooperation), Punjab, Viswajeet Khanna, an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punjab's Cooperation Department May 29 inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation under which the company will open its retail outlets on empty spaces available with cooperative institutions. The decision will help farmers get petrol, diesel, seeds and fertilisers closer to their doorstep.

The MoU was signed here in the presence of Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Additional Chief Secretary (Cooperation), Punjab, Viswajeet Khanna, an official release said.

"Under the MoU, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) would open its retail outlets on the empty spaces of the cooperative sector institutions," it said.

These outlets would also double up as Kisan Sewa Kendras for farmers where they would get fertilizers, seeds and agricultural implements, it said.

related news

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that IOC would open its outlets or petrol pumps on empty spaces of Markfed, Milkfed, Sugarfed and the rural cooperative societies.

"This would not only result in the appropriate usage of the land but also see the improvement of the financial situation of the cooperative institutions thereby generating more avenues of employment," he said.

This initiative would lead to farmers getting petrol and diesel on credit for which the latter would pay after harvesting crops.

Besides, the farmers will not have to travel far for fetching petrol or diesel, he said.

The capital investment for setting up these outlets will be done by IOC.

"The IOC would also set up food courts and departmental stores at these outlets for the sale of products manufactured by Markfed, Milkfed and Sugarfed in accordance with the capability of the location. This would pave the way for financial benefits to the cooperative institutions apart from providing top quality products at affordable prices to the people," he said.

The initiative would benefit the farmers, apart from making cooperative societies self-dependent from financial point of view, Khanna said.

He said the outlets would be opened at 15 places in Punjab in the first phase.

This step would go a long way in generating direct and indirect avenues of employment, he said.

The MoU was inked on behalf of the IOC by its General Manager (Retail Sales) Amrindera Kumar and on behalf of the Cooperation Department by Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, Vikas Garg, the release said.
First Published on May 29, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #Business #Indian Oil Corporation #Punjab #Punjab's Cooperation Department

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.