MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IOC to invest Rs 9,028 crore for new crude oil pipeline from Mundra

The pipeline, which will have a nameplate capacity of 17.5 million tonne per annum, will transport imported crude oil from the Gujarat coast to the firm’s refinery in Haryana, the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation’s largest oil firm, on Thursday said it will invest Rs 9,028 crore in laying a new crude oil pipeline from Mundra in Gujarat to Panipat in Haryana.

The pipeline, which will have a nameplate capacity of 17.5 million tonne per annum, will transport imported crude oil from the Gujarat coast to the firm’s refinery in Haryana, the company said in a statement.

"Under this project, IOC would also build 9 crude oil tanks of 60,000 kilolitres each at Mundra, which, apart from meeting operational requirements, would help in enhancing crude oil storage capacity in the country. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,028 crore,” it said adding the board of the company approved the investment proposal at its meeting on December 20.

IOC is implementing a project for capacity expansion of Panipat refinery from 15 million tonne per annum to 25 million tonne along with the installation of polypropylene unit and Catalytic Dewaxing Unit with targeted completion in second quarter of FY 2024-25.

"The new pipeline system and crude oil tank storage would help in meeting the enhanced need of crude oil requirement due to the expansion of the Panipat refinery. The crude oil pipeline project is expected to be completed in synchronization with the commissioning of Panipat refinery expansion,” it said.

Close

Related stories

IOC operates a network of more than 15,000 km long crude oil, petroleum product and gas pipelines and, as a pioneer in oil pipelines in the country, manages one of the world’s largest oil pipeline networks.

It added 337 km of additional pipeline length during 2020-21 and plans to continuously expand the network in line with growth in business.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Indian Oil Corporation #IOC #Mundra
first published: Dec 23, 2021 05:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.