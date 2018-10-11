App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

IOC to invest Rs 5,463 cr in city gas network in 7 districts

IOC had in the recently concluded 9th bid round for city gas licences won permits for seven cities on its own and another nine in a joint venture with Adani Gas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) Thursday said it will invest Rs 5,463 crore in setting up city gas distribution network for retailing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in seven districts.

IOC had in the recently concluded 9th bid round for city gas licences won permits for seven cities on its own and another nine in a joint venture with Adani Gas.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said its board in a meeting Wednesday approved investments in seven cities it has won on its own.

"IOC has won the Bidding for implementation of City Gas Distribution (CGD) for 7 Geographical Areas viz Coimbatore district, Salem district (in Tamil Nadu), Bokaro district (in Jharkhand), Rewa district (in Madhya Pradesh), Aurangabad district (in Maharashtra), Guna district (in Madhya Pradesh and Jagtial district (in Telangana).

related news

"The Board has approved the estimated total capital investment of Rs 5463 crore on the implementation of the CGD projects. The investment in CGD business will help IOC to expand and consolidate its gas business," it said.

The company, however, did not specify the investments to be made in the nine cities it had won in the joint venture with Adani.

IOC said its board also approved a Rs 520 crore investment for production of ethanol using LanzaTech gas fermentation technology at Panipat refinery in Haryana.

The proposed ethanol plant is designed to produce 33.5-kilotonnes per annum of anhydrous ethanol for use in automotive fuel. "The project has the potential of greenhouse gas reduction required to limit global climate change," it said.

The board approved "installation of facilities for production of ethanol from PSA Off Gas of Hydrogen Generation Unit (HGU) at Panipat refinery using gas fermentation technology of LanzaTech USA at an estimated cost of Rs 520 crore," it said.

The board also approved a Rs 1,332 crore investment in laying a pipeline from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #Business #CNG #Companies #gas network #Indian Oil Corp

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.