you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

IOC resumes fuel supplies to Jet Airways

The supply, which was stopped around noon was restored at around 5 pm after airline assured the oil firm of payment of dues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A major crisis was averted at the cash-starved Jet Airways after national oil marketing major IndianOil resumed fuel supplies to the airline, which was halted earlier in the day due to the non-payments, sources said Friday.

The supply, which was stopped around noon was restored at around 5 pm after airline assured the oil firm of payment of dues, sources told PTI.

"Indian Oil Corporation has resumed supply of aviation turbine fuel to Jet Airways following assurance of payments by the airline," said a source.

Earlier in the day, Jet Airways faced operational disruptions across major airports when IOC refused to refuel its planes without clearing the outstanding amount.

A Jet spokesperson did not comment on halting of fuel supplies.

A State Bank-led consortium of banks will soon take over the management of the airline under a debt-recast plan.

The once-second largest airline has drastically curtailed its operations since last month following severe cash crunch and is operating only 26 planes of 124 it's fleet.

Under the new management structure banks will own 50.1 percent in Jet Airways by infusing an emergency fund of Rs 1,500 crore, which will then be converted into equity for a notional value of just Re 1 a share.

The airline, however, has yet received the much-needed fund due to some procedural glitches, according to the bankers.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 05:52 pm

tags #Business #India #Indian Oil Corporation #Jet Airways #Market news

