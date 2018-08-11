App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

IOC Q1 net profit up 50% to over Rs 7,000 crore

The country's largest fuel retailer had posted net profit of Rs 4,719.71 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) today reported 50.27 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,092.42 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. The country's largest fuel retailer had posted net profit of Rs 4,719.71 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

IOC said in a regulatory filing that its net income increased to Rs 1,52,377 crore during April-June quarter of the 2018-19, from Rs 1,32,234 crore in the year ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,42,866 crore as against Rs 1,25,447 crore in the said period.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 07:50 pm

tags #earnings #India #IOC #Results

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.