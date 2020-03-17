App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

IOC plans LPG bottling plant in Mizoram, upgrade 100 retail outlets in Northeast

The company is currently in talks with the Mizoram government for setting up the bottling plant in the state, said G Ramesh, chief general manager of the IOC.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is looking to set up an LPG bottling plant in Mizoram, besides upgrading 100 retail outlets across the Northeast in the next financial year, a senior official said.

The company would upgrade 100 retail outlets across the Northeast at an estimated cost of about Rs 50 crore in the next financial year, he added.

The company would upgrade 100 retail outlets across the Northeast at an estimated cost of about Rs 50 crore in the next financial year, he added.

IOC is also looking to commission at least nine retail outlets in Mizoram in the forthcoming fiscal, Ramesh said.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 09:48 am

tags #2018 North Korea–United States summit #Business #Companies #Indian Oil Corp #IOC #LPG #Mizoram

