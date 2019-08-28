IOC plans $28 billion investment by 2023-24, says chief Sanjiv Singh

IOC through its 11 refineries controls about a third of India's 5 million-barrel-per-day (bpd) refining capacity.
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, plans to invest 2 trillion rupees ($27.98 billion) in five-seven years to meet energy needs of diverse user groups, Chairman Sanjiv Singh told a shareholders meeting on August 28.
Singh said the investment was required to help IOC "evolve into a future ready corporate that provides comprehensive energy solutions to diverse user groups".
The company is investing over 200 billion rupees by 2023-24 to expand its petrochemicals capacity and another 100 billion rupees in eight years for expansion of city gas distribution projects in the country, he said.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:07 pm