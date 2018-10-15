App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOC, ONGC, Oil India may buyback shares worth Rs 10,000 crore due to govt pressure

ONGC’s buyback is expected to be of about Rs 4,800 crore, Oil India’s Rs 1,100 crore and IOC may acquire 3 percent of its shareholding valued at Rs 4,000 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Boards of oil companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India are considering buying back shares worth Rs 10,000 crore under pressure from the government, which is scrambling to meet its divestment target, sources told The Economic Times.

The three oil companies have protested and warned the government of a dividend cut after the Centre demanded these buybacks over the next couple of months, the report said. They have also approached the Prime Minister’s Office and sought intervention to resolve this issue.

ONGC’s buyback is expected to be of about Rs 4,800 crore, Oil India’s Rs 1,100 crore and IOC may acquire 3 percent of its shareholding valued at Rs 4,000 crore.

Sources told the paper that ONGC and Oil India will use internal resources to fund this buyback, while IOC may have to rely on debt to fund this purchase. At the end of March, IOC and ONGC had a borrowing of Rs 45,000 crore and Rs 14,000 crore, respectively.

The government set a divestment target of Rs 80,000 crore and announced buyback plans for oil companies to help meet this target. However, oil companies think the Centre has set too steep a target for them, the report said.

Company executives told the paper that in a bid to fulfil their own targets, the Disinvestment and Revenue Departments are forgetting that oil companies have big capex obligations and no great cash reserves.

Sources told the paper that the Revenue Department is looking to match last year’s dividend payout, which was Rs 14,600 crore, of which IOC paid Rs 5,500 crore and ONGC Rs 5,200 crore.

IOC wants to expand its refining, transportation and marketing capacity and plans to spend Rs 1,50,000 crore over the next six years, including capex of Rs 23,000 crore this fiscal. ONGC has similar plans and intends to spend Rs 38,000 crore in FY19. Oil India’s capex for this year stands at Rs 4,300 crore.

The government owns majority stake in these companies and can sell these shares to raise funds, but sources said a buyback is a safer option as it would help realise better-than-market price without encountering investor uncertainty.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 03:07 pm

