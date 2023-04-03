 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IOC market share climbs to 43%, posts 'stellar' performance in FY23

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

IOC, the nation's top oil firm, added almost 1,800 petrol pumps, clocked highest ever throughput at its refineries, posted a 14 per cent jump in fuel sales and registered the highest-ever pipeline expansion during 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023), the firm said in a statement.

The company owns about a third of India's oil refining capacity and about half of the nation's fuel retailing infrastructure.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday said its fuel market share climbed to 43 per cent in the fiscal year that ended on March 31 during which all its divisions posted stellar performance.

IOC chairman S M Vaidya said the company's refineries clocked the highest-ever throughput of over 72.4 million tonnes in 2022-23, compared with 67.67 million tonnes in the previous fiscal year. Its liquid pipelines throughput jumped from about 83.25 million tonnes in 2021-22 to the highest ever 94.7 million tonnes.