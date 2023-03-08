 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IOC for developing Haldia refinery into petrochemicals complex

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

"We want to set up a petrochemicals complex contiguous to the Haldia refinery whose current capacity is 8.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa)", the company official said.

Oil marketing PSU Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is keen to develop its existing refinery in West Bengal's Haldia into a petrochemicals complex for 'sustaining operations profitably', a company official said on Wednesday.

Running a standalone refinery is 'not sustainable in terms of profitability' for which it has to be supplemented by a petrochemicals complex, he said.

IOC has sought land from Haldia Fertiliser Corporation (HFC), whose factory is lying defunct, for developing the petrochemicals complex, he said.