IOC contradicts Adani after TMC's Mahua Moitra raises stink of corruption in LPG deal

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

Tagging Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the CVC, Mahua Moitra said, "No tender. No CVC norms. Moving business from Vizag Port to Gangavaram. Skimming from coal, skimming from gas, now skimming from 'chula' in every household. Shame!"

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday took to Twitter to clarify on its initial pact for hiring Adani Group's port at Gangavaram in Andhra Pradesh for LPG imports in addition to existing pacts with nearby ports, saying there is no take-or-pay agreement.

The statement, which came in response to TMC's Mahua Moitra raising a stink of a scam in hiring of the port facility without a tender, contradicted Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd's earning call presentation that said "MoU signed with IOCL for a take-or-pay contract at Gangavaram Port for building LPG handling facilities." Moitra, reacting to the news based on the statement in the presentation, tweeted, "Brazen theft".

Tagging Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and CVC on Wednesday evening, Moitra said, "No tender. No CVC norms. Moving business from Vizag Port to Gangavaram. Skimming from coal, skimming from gas, now skimming from 'chula' in every household. Shame!".

IOC in an unusual move on Thursday sent out a series of tweets to clarify its position.