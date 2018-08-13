IOC chairman says US sanctions on Iran pose no threat to Chennai refinery expansion

Indian Oil Corporation's plans to expand its Chennai refinery are not likely to be threatened by the impending US sanctions against Iran, Chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Monday.

IOC wants to continue buying oil from Iran due to better terms and is also interested in getting into a long term deal to buy US oil, Singh said.

He said the current sharp fall in the rupee poses challenges and could push up retail fuel prices.

The rupee hit a record low of 69.86 per dollar earlier in the session.