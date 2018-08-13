App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

IOC chairman says US sanctions on Iran pose no threat to Chennai refinery expansion

IOC wants to continue buying oil from Iran due to better terms and is also interested in getting into a long term deal to buy U.S. oil, Singh said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Indian Oil Corporation's plans to expand its Chennai refinery are not likely to be threatened by the impending US sanctions against Iran, Chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Monday.

He said the current sharp fall in the rupee poses challenges and could push up retail fuel prices.

The rupee hit a record low of 69.86 per dollar earlier in the session.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IOC

