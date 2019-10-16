App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

INX Media case: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to question P Chidambaram 

Chidambaram's wife Nalini and son Karti were also seen arriving in Tihar Jail premises

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case, on Sept 5, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case, on Sept 5, 2019. (Image: PTI)

A team of Enforcement Directorate officials on October 16 reached Tihar Jail to question former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, officials said.

They said the ED investigating team is following the procedure after a local court on October 15 allowed the central agency to interrogate the senior Congress leader in the case.

Chidambaram's wife Nalini and son Karti were also seen arriving in Tihar Jail premises.

The Congress leader has spent about 55 days in CBI and judicial custody till date, since he was arrested on August 21.

The ED has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe alleged irregularities in the grant of FIPB approval to the INX Media group.

The court on October 15 had also allowed the ED to arrest Chidambaram, if necessary.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 09:37 am

tags #Chidambaram #ED #India #INX Media

