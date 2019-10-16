INX Media case: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to question P Chidambaram 

Chidambaram's wife Nalini and son Karti were also seen arriving in Tihar Jail premises
A team of Enforcement Directorate officials on October 16 reached Tihar Jail to question former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, officials said.
They said the ED investigating team is following the procedure after a local court on October 15 allowed the central agency to interrogate the senior Congress leader in the case.
Chidambaram's wife Nalini and son Karti were also seen arriving in Tihar Jail premises.
The Congress leader has spent about 55 days in CBI and judicial custody till date, since he was arrested on August 21.
The ED has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe alleged irregularities in the grant of FIPB approval to the INX Media group.The court on October 15 had also allowed the ED to arrest Chidambaram, if necessary.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .