INX media case: ED links Karti Chidambaram's four properties worth Rs 11.04 crore with INX Media money laundering case

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

An ED press release on April 18, announced that four properties have been attached against three movable properties and one immovable property in Karnataka's Coorg district.

Karti Chidambaram

In connection with the INX Media money laundering case, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached four properties valued at Rs 11.04 crore belonging to Karti Chidambaram, according to a report by ANI.

The ED commenced proceedings against Karti Chidambaram, Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) and others under the PMLA.

ECIRs were recorded for several offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, based on FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the ED, illegal gratifications (proceeds of crime) were received both directly and indirectly from M/s INX Media Pvt Ltd, for which accused P Chidambaram had granted FIPB approval, via several shell companies controlled/beneficially owned/used by another accused Karti Chidambaram, according to the report.