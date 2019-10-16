INX Media case: ED arrests P Chidambaram at Tihar jail

Former union minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 16 after questioning at New Delhi's Tihar Jail.

A team of ED officials reached the jail in New Delhi to question Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Officials told news agency PTI that the team was following the procedure after a local court had on October 15 allowed the central agency to interrogate the senior Congress leader in this case.

Chidambaram's wife Nalini and son Karti were seen arriving in Tihar Jail premises.

The Congress leader has spent about 55 days in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and judicial custody till now after his arrest on August 21 in this case.

The ED has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe alleged irregularities in the grant of FIPB approval to the INX Media group.

On October 15, a Delhi court allowed the ED to arrest Chidambaram, if necessary.