English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Invitae to raise $1.2 billion from investors, SoftBank leads funding round

SoftBank’s investment in the firm comes as Founder Masayoshi Son has over the past months looked at expanding investments in publicly traded companies such as Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
The capital infusion will be in convertible debt. (Representative image)

The capital infusion will be in convertible debt. (Representative image)

Invitae Corporation is raising $1.2 billion from investors led by SoftBank Group Corporation to help expand use of its platform, Bloomberg reported via Dow Jones.

The capital infusion will be in convertible debt, it noted. The genetic-testing company has seen shares triple over the past 12 months pushing its market valuation to $7.7 billion.

SoftBank’s investment in the firm comes as Founder Masayoshi Son has over the past months looked at expanding investments in publicly traded companies such as Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Reports of SoftBank venturing more into biotech and healthcare investments first emerged in February. The company already held stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., as of December 31, 2020.

Prior to this, Son had set up the $100 billion Vision Fund to invest in private startups. The fund invested in companies such as DoorDash and Didi Chuxing.

Close
Described as a "genetic information company," Invitae offers gene panels and single-gene testing for a broad range of clinical areas including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, paediatric genetics, metabolic disorders, immunology, and haematology, as per the company website.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #company #investment #Invitae #SoftBank #Technology #world
first published: Apr 5, 2021 03:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.