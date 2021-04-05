Invitae to raise $1.2 billion from investors, SoftBank leads funding round

The capital infusion will be in convertible debt. (Representative image)

Invitae Corporation is raising $1.2 billion from investors led by SoftBank Group Corporation to help expand use of its platform, Bloomberg reported via Dow Jones.

The capital infusion will be in convertible debt, it noted. The genetic-testing company has seen shares triple over the past 12 months pushing its market valuation to $7.7 billion.

SoftBank’s investment in the firm comes as Founder Masayoshi Son has over the past months looked at expanding investments in publicly traded companies such as Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Reports of SoftBank venturing more into biotech and healthcare investments first emerged in February. The company already held stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., as of December 31, 2020.

Prior to this, Son had set up the $100 billion Vision Fund to invest in private startups. The fund invested in companies such as DoorDash and Didi Chuxing.

Described as a "genetic information company," Invitae offers gene panels and single-gene testing for a broad range of clinical areas including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, paediatric genetics, metabolic disorders, immunology, and haematology, as per the company website.