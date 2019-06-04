App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Investors should buy auto stocks on every dip, says Devang Mehta of Centrum

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Devang Mehta, head of equity advisory at Centrum Wealth Management, shared his views on the fundamentals of the market.

On the auto sector, Mehta said, “Post-election numbers sentiment, as well as liquidity, has taken a front seat. Probably the flows would now start coming into businesses which are high ticket consumption businesses. Of course, car sales and bike sales are a factor of a lot of confidence building measures or stimulus which probably the market expects from the government in the next few months to come.”

“My sense is if somebody has at least a 1.5-2 year horizon, this is a sector one should get into; two-wheelers, four-wheelers, tractors, agribusinesses, all this probably once the consumption starts an uptrend, I think this is where the money will still be made into. So we are bullish on both discretionary and non-discretionary consumption and auto is one sector which one should buy on every dip,” said Mehta.

Close

On the aviation sector, he said, “With crude coming down again, it is a big tailwind for the sector. As a sector as a whole, it has seen more a consumption related type of behaviour rather than the behavior which was considered to be a privilege of only a few. So, in India, if you count it as a consumption-oriented sector, yes, it fits the bill. Probably on a tactical side, one can buy it for a 3-6 month horizon where things look a little better.”

related news

"ITC is a hold at current prices. ITC is always a soft target. Whenever there is fiscal deficit issue or whenever the government wants to raise finances or its wants more taxes, ITC always will be under that overhang. There are a lot of good businesses in this area which is better placed than ITC where consumer demand will come back and that would have sweeter times for those type of companies,” Mehta said.

Source: CNBC-TV 18
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #Business #India #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.