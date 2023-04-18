 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors most underweight stocks versus bonds since 2009, BofA Says

Apr 18, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

US stocks have bounced back from last month’s lows that were sparked by the collapse of some regional US lenders, including Silicon Valley Bank. Still, the rally has moderated this month as data show a softening in the labour market, fueling worries that the economy could contract later this year.

 

Investors' allocation to equities relative to bonds has dropped to its lowest level since the global financial crisis as worries about a recession take hold, according to Bank of America Corp.’s global fund manager survey.

In the most bearish survey of this year — the first after banking turmoil roiled markets last month — investors indicated that fears of a credit crunch had driven up bond allocation to a net 10 percent overweight — the highest since March 2009. A net 63 percent of participants now expect a weaker economy, the most pessimistic reading since December 2022.