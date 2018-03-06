App
Mar 06, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Investors cautious on sugar stocks as industry body may revise production target

Major stocks such as Balrampur Chini, Shree Renuka Sugar, Uttam Sugar, EID Parry, Avadh Sugar and Mawana Sugars, among others, fell up to 9 percent post production data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of sugar stocks on Tuesday corrected after its industry body hinted at revision of production targets going ahead. The Street is probably in a wait and watch mode as the Board of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss the output data as well as revising the limits as well.

Major stocks such as Balrampur Chini, Shree Renuka Sugar, Uttam Sugar, EID Parry, Avadh Sugar and Mawana Sugars, among others, fell up to 9 percent post production data. While the sugar output is at a seven-year low, the industry body believes that the revision upwards is necessary going forward.

India's sugar output increased 42 percent to 23.05 million tonne (MT) in five months to February of the 2017-18 marking year, industry body ISMA said, emphasising upon the need to export 1.5 MT in the next few months.

Sugar production was 16.26 MT in the October-February period of last marketing year.

The total output for the 2016-17 marketing year stood 20.3 MT -- the lowest in last 7-8 years. The sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

"Considering that there is reportedly a larger sugar production in the current year as also expected in the next 2018-19 season, there is a need to export at least 15 lac tons in the current season itself over the next 6-7 months," the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

The ISMA said 479 mills were operating till February-end, while 43 mills have shut crushing operations in the current year. There are reports that some more sugar mills would be shutting operations in the next couple of weeks, it added.

“We revised production estimates in January. From that date, yields in Maharashtra and Karnataka have (positively) surprised and are turning out to be the best or highest ever,” Abinash Verma, Director General, ISMA told CNBC-TV18.

