Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
Investor wealth jumps over Rs 16.70 lakh crore in 6 days of market rally

The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 617.14 points or 1.22 percent to close above the 51,000-mark for the first time on Monday. During the day, the benchmark index jumped to its all-time high of 51,523.38.

PTI
February 08, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST
Representative image

Investor wealth has jumped over Rs 16.70 lakh crore as markets extended its winning streak to the sixth session on Monday.

Markets have been gaining since February 1 (Budget day).

Since February 1, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has zoomed Rs 16,70,154.05 crore to reach Rs 2,02,82,798.08 crore, its new record high. During this time, the 30-share BSE index has gained 5,063 points or 10.93 percent.

Religare Broking Ltd Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra said, "The bulls continued to dominate the benchmark indices following supportive global cues."

Geojit Financial Services Head (Research) Vinod Nair said, "Strong global cues supported the domestic rally. The overall market is maintaining its buoyancy with rally in all sectors especially auto, IT and metals. Improved domestic outlook is encouraging sustained FPI inflows."

Market valuation of the BSE-listed companies had crossed the Rs 100-lakh crore milestone on November 28, 2014.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Investor wealth #Market news
first published: Feb 8, 2021 08:18 pm

