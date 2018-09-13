App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investor wealth crosses Rs 12 lakh cr so far in FY19

A number of initial public offers and subsequent listing of stocks also helped the market valuation rise

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Investor wealth surged over Rs 12 lakh crore so far during 2018-19 fiscal driven by robust stock market sentiment during which the BSE benchmark index soared more than 14 percent.

Since March 28 this year (stock markets were closed on 29  and 30 March for a local holiday), the 30-share Sensex has gained 4,749.28 points, or 14.40 percent, to 37,717.96 as on 12 September.

The key index touched its lifetime high of 38,989.65 on 29 August, this year.

Led by a rally in stocks, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 12,01,444 crore to Rs 1,54,26,441 crore as on 12 September.

Stock exchanges are closed on Thursday for "Ganesh Chaturthi".

A number of initial public offers and subsequent listing of stocks also helped the market valuation rise.

In April, the BSE Sensex gained 5.72 percent, in May it rose by 0.41 percent, in June the 30-share index went up by 0.55 percent, in July it surged 6.64 percent, in August it jumped 3 percent, while in September so far it has lost 1.55 percent.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 02:00 pm

tags #Business #India #markets

