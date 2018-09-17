Investments in mutual funds could soon become less expensive: Report

Investments in mutual funds could become cheaper by 10-25 percent as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to restructure the fees mutual funds charge investors, The Economic Times reported.

To curb misselling of schemes, market regulator SEBI could also stop mutual funds from paying upfront commissions to distributors and sending them on foreign junkets, the news daily reported.

A sub-panel of the six-member Mutual Fund Advisory Committee appointed by SEBI has reportedly discussed the proposals.

SEBI may implement the new rules immediately or could open the proposals for discussion, the newspaper reported. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi had said last month that SEBI is reviewing the total expense ratio structure and that there is scope of rationalising the cost.

Speculation in the mutual fund industry hints that the proposals could be tabled at the SEBI board meeting scheduled this week. The sub-panel has reportedly recommended capping the total expense ratio at 2.25 percent, as against the current 2.5 percent.

Expense ratio is the fee investors pay mutual funds annually.

The expense ratio for large equity schemes could be capped at 1.25 percent, the news daily reported.

Once the committee's plans are given a green signal, the highest expense ratio that can be charged for the first Rs 500 crore of assets will be 2.25 percent. The expense ratio decreases with subsequent increase in assets.

Currently, mutual funds pay distributors an upfront commission of 1.5-2 percent, above the 1 percent recommended by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI). SEBI is reportedly planning to replace the commission with a trail-fee model.