Investments are aggressively shifting to hybrid cloud: Report

Nutanix announced the findings of its second global Enterprise Cloud Index survey and research report, which measures enterprise progress with adopting private, hybrid and public clouds.

The new report found enterprises plan to aggressively shift investment to hybrid cloud architectures, with respondents reporting steady and substantial hybrid deployment plans over the next five years. The vast majority of 2019 survey respondents (85 percent) selected hybrid cloud as their ideal IT operating model.

This year’s report illustrated that creating and executing a cloud strategy has become a multidimensional challenge. At one time, a primary value proposition associated with the public cloud was substantial upfront capex savings.

Now, enterprises have discovered that there are other considerations when selecting the best cloud for the business as well, and that one size cloud strategy doesn’t fit all use cases.

For example, while applications with unpredictable usage may be best suited to the public clouds offering elastic IT resources, workloads with more predictable characteristics can often run on-premises at a lower cost than public cloud.

Savings are also dependent on businesses’ ability to match each application to the appropriate cloud service and pricing tier, and to remain diligent about regularly reviewing service plans and fees, which change frequently.

In this ever-changing environment, flexibility is essential, and a hybrid cloud provides this choice. Other key findings from the report include:

-Apps are migrating away from the public cloud back to on-premises infrastructures.

-Security remains the biggest factor impacting enterprises’ future cloud strategies.

-IT professionals deem the hybrid cloud the most secure of all the IT operating models.

-Nearly a quarter (23.5%) of respondents currently aren’t leveraging any cloud technology today.

-Enterprises are striving to integrate cloud computing with their digital transformation goals.