Investment gains still to be made from risk-reward perspective: First Abu Dhabi Bank's Simon Ballard

From a risk-reward perspective FAB's Simon Ballard says that India is in a good place.

Selective investments in India and the GCC region still offer attractive valuations from a risk-reward perspective, said Simon Ballard, chief economist, First Abu Dhabi Bank while talking to Moneycontrol. "India and the GCC region, sectorally selective (themes) through the UK and the US -- where there is a bottom-up investment approach, and on the basis of a soft landing playing out in the US”, are opportunities for investors to reap gains.

"From pockets of despair to pockets of complete optimism" -- this is how Ballard explains changes in the market over the last three years. This volatility has been a result of "central banks stepping forward with their balance sheets", he says.

While there are still gains to be had from a risk-reward perspective, Ballard says that there are definitely not the outsized returns that we saw through 2021, when stimulus really kicked in. Ultimately, it is a question of being selective and idiosyncratic in investment approach, he said.

Also read: India stands out as bastion of strength amid global uncertainties: FAB’s Simon Ballard

Compared to the global economy, when it comes to India, Ballard believes that the situation is far more optimistic and buoyant. From a risk-reward perspective, Ballard says that India is in a good place. "It is definitely a strong recovery story in terms of macroeconomics and pointing towards potential 7 percent GDP growth over the next two years where it will stand out as a bastion of strength against those global uncertainties," he says.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.