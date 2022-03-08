Investing in US stocks from India: NSE takes on BSE

NSE IFSC US Stocks allows Indians to trade in shares of eight companies.

The NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India, rolled out a facility for Indians to invest and trade in US stocks on March 3.

The facility known as NSE IFSC US Stocks allows Indians to trade in shares of eight companies – to be expanded to 50 later. The stocks currently allowed include Apple, Amazon and Alphabet.

This is not the first such service to be made available in the country. India INX Global Access, launched by BSE as India’s first international exchange and located in GIFT City, Ahmedabad, also offers this service.

Here’s how they compare on various parameters:

Functionality

INX Global Access is fully functional. On the NSE IFSC, stocks to be traded are still being added.

Investment units

Units of investment on the NSE IFSC are unsponsored depository receipts (DRs), with 5 to 200 unsponsored DRs adding up to one stock, depending on the company.

When a company offers DRs to investors, they are known as sponsored DRs. Where a company does not directly offer such DRs, they are called unsponsored DRs. Investors need not take the services of broking firms to invest in DRs.

On the other hand, INX Global Access is a centralised platform, over which orders can be routed to about 135 stock exchanges around the world.

Fractional shares

Both entities allow investment in fractional shares. Since investors can buy actual shares on INX Global Access, they can also get a fractional number of shares when, for instance, rights shares are announced. However, investors on NSE IFSC may not get the same benefit if they don’t hold adequate DRs required for such transactions.

Registration

On the NSE IFSC, investors/traders must complete Know-Your-Client formalities while registering with an International Financial Services Centres Authority-registered trading member. Since this is in the sandbox stage, only a limited number of customers will be able to obtain registration currently.

At INX Global Access, investors/traders can register directly or through registered brokers.

Costs

Investing on INX Global Access is cheaper than at NSE IFSC. That’s because it doesn’t require a demat account and associated charges such as account opening, custody charges, annual charges, and minimum balance.

At NSE IFSC, the need for a demat account, as well as global and local custodians, form the cost component. Besides brokerage fees (12 US cents for every $100 transaction), the custodian of the NSE IFSC DRs can charge 5 cents each for issuing receipts, cancellation and for every corporate action such as distribution of dividend.

Competition

Besides the two facilities from the NSE and BSE stables, others in India also offer similar services. Zerodha is the latest to throw its hat into the ring and is awaiting approval to roll out services. As more players enter the arena, the cost of investing is sure to fall.