App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 2,000cr missing from Coffee Day's accounts: Report

The CDEL board initiated the investigation after Siddhartha's death in July 2019, and the probe report is still in the draft stages.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Around Rs 2,000 crore is missing from the books of accounts of Coffee day Enterprises (CDEL), media reports suggest quoting an internal probe.

While a Bloomberg report said the missing amount is at least $270 million (Rs 2,000 crore), a Mint report pegged the amount at least $350 million (Rs 2,593 crore).

The company owns Cafe Coffee Day, India's largest coffee chain. The amount was transferred from seven units of CDEL to personal accounts of the late founder VG Siddhartha and entities owned by his family, Mint reported.

Close

The CDEL board had initiated an investigation after Siddhartha's death in July last year, and the probe report is still in the draft stages.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

“The transactions were to mostly service accumulated debt, which in turn was incurred to pay back venture capital and private equity investors going all the way back to 2008. Siddhartha allegedly paid these risk investors as much as Rs 1,800 crore," a source told Mint.

The promoter family was not involved in the business when Siddhartha passed away, a Coffee Day Group spokesperson told the publication.

"The promoter family and management are fully cooperating with the investigation but oblivious to its outcome as their priority is to keep the business running in a challenging environment and meet all stakeholder commitments, including 30,000 jobs associated with the group," the spokesperson added.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set  CDEL a deadline of March 31 to submit the report, following which the company could face a penalty.

CDEL had in August 2019 hired former deputy inspector general of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ashok Kumar Malhotra to analyse the contents of the suicide letter supposedly written by Siddhartha.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Business #Coffee Day Enterprises #VG Siddhartha

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.