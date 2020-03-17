Rs 2,000cr missing from Coffee Day's accounts: Report

Around Rs 2,000 crore is missing from the books of accounts of Coffee day Enterprises (CDEL), media reports suggest quoting an internal probe.

While a Bloomberg report said the missing amount is at least $270 million (Rs 2,000 crore), a Mint report pegged the amount at least $350 million (Rs 2,593 crore).

The company owns Cafe Coffee Day, India's largest coffee chain. The amount was transferred from seven units of CDEL to personal accounts of the late founder VG Siddhartha and entities owned by his family, Mint reported.

The CDEL board had initiated an investigation after Siddhartha's death in July last year, and the probe report is still in the draft stages.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

“The transactions were to mostly service accumulated debt, which in turn was incurred to pay back venture capital and private equity investors going all the way back to 2008. Siddhartha allegedly paid these risk investors as much as Rs 1,800 crore," a source told Mint.

The promoter family was not involved in the business when Siddhartha passed away, a Coffee Day Group spokesperson told the publication.

"The promoter family and management are fully cooperating with the investigation but oblivious to its outcome as their priority is to keep the business running in a challenging environment and meet all stakeholder commitments, including 30,000 jobs associated with the group," the spokesperson added.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set CDEL a deadline of March 31 to submit the report, following which the company could face a penalty.

CDEL had in August 2019 hired former deputy inspector general of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ashok Kumar Malhotra to analyse the contents of the suicide letter supposedly written by Siddhartha.