Investcorp makes Rs 500 crore follow-on investment in NDR Warehousing

Investcorp India officials Ritsh Vohra and Nilesh Sirsalewal

Global investment manager Investcorp on July 3 announced that it has made a follow-on investment of Rs 500 crore in NDR Warehousing, one of India's major warehouse development and operating platforms.

The fresh infusion of funds comes more than a year after Investcorp led a led a $55 million-investment round in NDR in February 2022.

The development also comes three days after Moneycontrol reported, citing industry sources, that NDR has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise approximately Rs 1,500 crore via the InvIT or infrastructure investment trust route.

"Our second investment with NDR within a span of eighteen months is a testimony to NDR’s market leadership and robust performance, as well as to Investcorp’s conviction on the warehousing sector in India. We anticipate strong tailwinds and a long runway ahead for the sector and with an InvIT listing under evaluation, we expect NDR will be well positioned to capitalise on these market dynamics," Ritesh Vohra, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Investcorp India said.

NDR’s diversified asset portfolio comprises warehouses spread across 10 cities in India including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Coimbatore and Kolkata. The company has operational assets of 14 million square feet, with an aggregate occupancy rate of over 95 percent.

"Warehousing remains a high conviction investment theme for Investcorp globally, and we are pleased to double down on further development of our partnership with NDR as we work towards creating a well-diversified warehousing platform in India," added Niraj Sirsalewal, Director, Real Estate at Investcorp India.

Investcorp’s India Real Estate team invests in real estate projects located in top tier cities across the country. So far, the business has deployed over $350 million across the warehousing, residential and education related sectors broadly with a social infrastructure focus.

The Bahrain-based investment manager is also active in the mid-market private equity space in India, and has invested across the consumer tech, healthcare, financial services, retail, SaaS, e-commerce, and technology sectors. The entities in which it has invested over the past four years include Intergrow Brands, Freshtohome, Zolo Stays, InCred Finance, Citykart, Wakefit, InsuranceDekho, NephroPlus, Unilog, and XpressBees.