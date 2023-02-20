 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Invest more than 10% of IT assets in cybersecurity: Top Indian official

Feb 20, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

Organisations should invest more than 10 percent of the value of their information technology assets in cybersecurity, a top Indian security official said on February 20.

"Keep your IT guy separate from your cybersecurity guy. They can't be the same people, although a CISO (chief information security officer) can head both the teams," said National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen (Retd) Rajesh Pant.

Speaking at the India Digital Summit organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), he said that countries like China and Russia were driving a split in the internet due to geopolitical reasons. As a result, he said, cybersecurity has assumed geopolitical dimensions.

"Now, there is the concept of splinternet ... Because of this splinternet and lack of cooperation between nations, criminals are taking advantage. Today, there are no international laws and regulations which help the agencies for solving cybercrimes," he said.