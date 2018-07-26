Invest India, Business France sign MoU to promote investment

Invest India and Business France have signed an MoU to promote investment facilitation and cooperation between startups of the two countries, the commerce ministry today said.

It said that the goal will be to facilitate direct foreign investment by providing practical investment information to enterprises and support the companies pursuing those opportunities, which contribute positively to economic growth of the two countries.

Invest India and Business France will collaborate to promote business and startup ecosystem cooperation through joint activities and exchange experiences to strengthen institutional knowledge.