Inventory overhang in auto sector has gone away: Andrew Holland

Despite Nifty trading below 12,000 mark, Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, has said that there is a realistic expectation of the index breaching 12,500 mark in the sort-term.

"12,500 Nifty should be an achievable target in the short-term," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Holland also spoke about emerging market flows. "The dollar will weaken and therefore, if emerging markets are going to be the place where you are going to see a bigger upturn in terms of growth then flows are going to follow-through there," he said

"If I think about the deficit in the US, the dollar should be a lot weaker anyway. So the flows and the risk-on trade will probably continue to the end of the year. I am not saying that we are going to be an outperformer in emerging markets but because of the weightage we are going to get a fair share of that inflow and that is going to propel our markets to new highs," he added.

The auto industry in the country has been severely affected due to the economic downturn. However, Holland feels that there are signs of encouragement for the automakers.

"We became more constructive on autos some months back and that continues. If I look at the numbers that just came out, the good news is that the increase in two-wheelers and four-wheelers means that the inventory overhang has gone away. So it gives some more breathing space.

"It is really on the CV (commercial vehicle) side and possibly tractors where there are a few more problems, but the CV side are more in particular. I think the worst is probably behind us. I am not saying that November is going to be a blockbuster but the inventory level, which was a big overhang., has now moved away. So we are more constructive," added Holland.