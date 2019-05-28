App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Introducing Moneycontrol Pro — For the astute investor!

Moneycontrol Pro offers subscribers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, expert insights into investment styles, exclusive trading recommendations and actionable investment ideas

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Dear reader,

We are happy to inform you that we are formally launching our premium subscription service Moneycontrol Pro. A big thank you to all those who already signed up for it during the soft launch. Your faith in us and the enthusiastic response is what encouraged us to go public with Moneycontrol Pro ahead of plan.

Why Moneycontrol Pro? We believe that in an environment where there is an information overload, a discerning investor needs not just actionable investment ideas, but also other elements that go into making an informed decision to create wealth in the long-term. Moneycontrol Pro caters to this particular need of a serious investor in the markets.

Moneycontrol Pro (available both on your desktop and your mobile app) offers subscribers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, expert insights into investment styles, exclusive trading recommendations, and actionable investment ideas. On your mobile, it also makes the Moneycontrol app, totally ads free.

Our editors parse news, trends and data to bring you daily insights and opinion for you to stay on top of the game. Deeper insights into economy, business, politics and policy and more importantly, add value by writing on the intersection of these topics.

related news

And this is only the beginning. We promise to add more features to help you stay on top of the game.

Within a quarter of its soft launch, Moneycontrol Pro has seen a 50 percent growth in subscribers on the back of a strong value proposition.

We have attractive offers for those looking to subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro. There are three subscription options -- monthly, quarterly and annual package. The monthly subscription just starts from Rs 99 a month. At the top end, our annual package works out to less than Rs 2.70 per day. The details of the subscription packages are here.

That’s not all! As a limited period offer, you can experience Moneycontrol Pro the first month at zero cost. Go to the subscription page, choose your subscription period, and apply coupon code “TRYPRO” on the payment page. You can access the entire Moneycontrol Pro content free for the first month. After one month -- and only if you don’t cancel within the first month -- your subscription will be activated for the period you have chosen i.e. monthly, quarterly or annual and you will be charged the price as per your plan. Within the first month, you can cancel at any time without any questions.

Key Features of Moneycontrol Pro

* On the mobile app, Pro subscribers get an ad-free experience which promises more room for data on the mobile screen with faster load times. Stock prices are also refreshed faster on the app.

* Investment ideas from our in-house equity research team and technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts

* Sharp commentary and opinion that will decode the news across markets, politics, policy and business.

* Exclusive access to blogs written by high net worth individuals (HNIs) and market gurus, whose life and market lessons we would all love to emulate and help us make better investment decisions.

* Pro subscribers will also be able to participate in periodic chats with market experts and editors, and also correspond through emails.

* And much much more!

The complete list of features of Moneycontrol Pro and the subscription packages can be seen here.

I invite you to subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and move to the next level of data, tools and content that we have to offer.
First Published on May 28, 2019 12:28 pm

tags #Business #markets #Moneycontrol Pro

