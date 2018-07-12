Intex's Greater Noida facility to start production in 2 months

Home-grown consumer electronics manufacturer Intex expects to start operations of its newly built Greater Noida plant in the next two months, a senior official of Intex Technologies said today.

The production in the existing three facilities which are in a rented premises will be shifted to the new plant which will have additional production lines for some of the consumer durables such as washing machines and air conditioners, Intex product head (mobile), Ishita Bansal, said at a press conference.

"The new facility is coming up in 20 acres of land in Greater Noida. Buildings have already come up. We expect the production to start in the next two months. The production the existing three facilities will be shifted there besides we will add new production lines," Bansal said.

Intex has facilities in Jammu and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) also.

A senior official of the mobile phone maker said the current capacity of plants is 112 million units including 55 million mobile phones and with the new facility the installed capacity goes up to 150 million units all products put together.

Replying to a query, she said the total investment in the new facility will be Rs 500 crore in different phases.

She said the company expects 15 percent growth in revenues this year.

Last year it clocked Rs 3,200 crore turnover.

Meanwhile, Intex today announced the launch of two smart phones- Infie 33 and Infie 3 priced at Rs 5,049 and Rs 4,649 respectively.