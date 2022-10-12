Interview|Govt. working on logistics bottlenecks at 107 ports, says Deputy Secretary, Logistics, DPIIT

As part of the first phase of execution of the National Logistics Policy (NLP), the logistics division of the of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has identified 107 ports in India that need to be developed and given last-mile railway and road connectivity.

The division has categorized these ports into three on the basis of priority and is working with state governments to develop the infrastructure, said Jivisha Joshi, Deputy Secretary for the Logistics Division at DPIIT.

In an interview, Joshi added that the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) had been integrated with data from 17 ministries and is now live and available for use by the public. The government is now working to encourage private companies to register on the platform for ULIP to become a logistic e-marketplace.

Edited Excerpts:

Given how fragmented and unorganized the logistics industry is, how does the government plan to bring all participants in the industry to register on ULIP, announced under the National Logistics Policy?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Unified Logistics Interface Platform is already live with data from around 17 ministries available on its website.

ULIP was to assist different stakeholders of the industry including shipping companies, government agencies, and private representatives to exchange information on a real-time basis.

So there are three layers to ULIP, the application platform is now open for everyone. We've already done the base work and are now inviting the industry to kindly come and register on the website and also use the data available on the website.

We expect that as the industry starts using the APIs (Application Programming Interface) available on the ULIP website, it will provide a base for the industry to have ministry data available to them.

And all the data available on the ULIP platform will also be updated on a real-time basis automatically.

We are working with the industry to spread awareness about the ULIP platform and are encouraging industry members to register on the website in order to help the website move towards its aim of becoming a logistic e-marketplace.

What are the internal targets set by the government for the development of ULIP? Is there a deadline for logistics companies to register on the platform?

There is no deadline set by the government for logistics companies to register on ULIP; we are encouraging industry participants to register as soon as possible, but there is no deadline.

ULIP is in a nascent stage, and I don’t think there are any internal targets set just yet for further development of the platform.

The NLP also focused on increasing the market share of the Indian Railways in cargo movement to reduce the overall cost of logistics in the country. How is the government planning to bring about a shift from roads to railways in the logistics sector?

The biggest step the government is planning is to increase last-mile connectivity of Indian Railways.

We have identified that any commodity transported across the country can be sent using Indian Railways, but people prefer to use road systems due to last-mile connectivity.

We are planning to improve Indian Railways’ last-mile connectivity by addressing any infrastructure gaps that currently exist and thereby offering customers a choice between railways and roadways.

What are some of the last-mile infrastructure gaps that the government has identified in the logistics industry?

When we don't have last-mile connectivity to infrastructure, it causes an increase in freight cost, so, the National Master Plan is addressing it by plugging these gaps.

We have recently done a study for all ports in the country and have identified that around 107 ports in India do not have either proper last- mile road or rail connectivity.

We have divided these ports into three categories, on the basis of the priority with which their infrastructure gaps need to be addressed, and have reached out to different ministries and state governments and are coordinating with them to come up with solutions to provide multi-modal connectivity at these ports.

The NLP calls for the creation of State Logistics Coordination Committees/Cells? By when will these committees be setup?

The Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGOS), Network Planning Group (NPG), and Technical Support Unit (TSU) that were setup under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will work as State Logistics Coordination Committee.

All 36 states and union territories have already created these committees.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of execution when launching the NLP What has been the biggest challenge that you faced or expect to face going forward in the execution and success of the NLP?

There are too many players. As we say it's fragmented not just in a sense of industry, but also a sense of ministry.

A lot of coordination needs to be done not just amongst central ministries and the industry but also with the state government.

I think coordination, active coordination, and good coordination will be key to success and that is also going to be the most difficult thing to do.

PM Gati Shakti is an approach of working together that can be realized using the GIS-(Geographic Information System) mapped National Master Plan.

It can also be called the technical arm that aids in optimal mapping and expedites the decision-making process.

Earlier, when we started, it was believed that the Network Planning Group, consisting of the heads of all planning divisions of 7/18 (please check) ministry departments, would meet once a month.

The NPG meetings began in early January. By July, we had 29 interactions and at times we also met for seven consecutive days.

Coordination is taking place between 23 ministries under the EGOS.

The logistics division coordinates with the teams set up in state governments every Thursday and apart from that at least two times a month we coordinate with state governments on project execution.

Given the fact that the infrastructure needed in India to improve cargo movement in the country will take a few years, what improvements can the industry expect in the next couple of years on the logistics front?

The government has started working on the digital platforms required to address the policy-side bottlenecks when it comes to the logistics industry in India; these platforms will be made active soon.

Apart from coming up with digital platforms to address the policy bottlenecks in logistics, we are also using technology to fast-track the planning stage of infrastructure development in India, which has historically taken the most time.

The NLP highlighted the need to set up storage facilities to improve logistics movement in India. What is the plan, going forward, to increase storage in the country?

The government is working to come out with a set of standards to set up storage facilities across India.

The idea is that once there is a Standard Operating Procedure, the industry can set up storage facilities based on requirements.

At the same time, under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the government will plan to set up warehouses to address the critical infrastructure gaps in India.

The logistics division is also coordinating with various ministries to understand the requirements of all the ministries and is planning to set up an infrastructure where it is critically required.