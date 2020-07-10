Interview: Traffic is back to pre-COVID level, orders will catch up shortly, says Limeroad co-founder Suchi Mukherjee

Online apparel business has started to bounce back after facing a slump during the lockdown. According to Suchi Mukherjee, co-founder and chief executive of Tiger Global-backed fashion portal Limeroad, while the traffic is back to the pre-COVID days, order numbers are on its way back. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Mukherjee talks about the challenges faced by the company during the lockdown period and how it is trying to address most of the seller concerns. Edited excerpts.

Q. How has COVID-19 and the lockdown impacted your business?

Suchi Mukherjee: We utilised the first phase of complete lockdown extremely well to rethink and rewire a lot of our systems. And today I can tell you that coming out of lockdown we are functioning even more productively as a team. That is an incredible outcome of what has been a complete black swan event.

So today from a traffic perspective, we are higher than the pre-COVID level. On orders, we are lower because at least 25 percent of our sellers are still not fully functional. So we have a supply-side issue which is getting better day by day.

Our conversion rates are also inching up every day. If you take the last week of May vs last week of June, our orders are up 100 percent. We are still lower than pre-COVID. But we will catch up by early August.

What is driving this growth is a fundamental shift. Businesses like ours which actually enable the discovery of a very high quality of selection from across the country will asymmetrically benefit because people will move online. India fashion is a $70 billion business on an annual basis. Of that only 3 percent is online. We are going for the market.

Q. But people are staying indoors. So who is buying fashion right now?

A: For fashion, a lot of what is selling currently is fashion essentials. Many people are stocking things. Don't think of fashion just as a party wear or going-out stuff. It is what you wear on a day-to-day basis.

We always had a very large essential category. It came to 30-40 percent of the platform and this 30-40 percent is actually growing because we are encouraging our sellers to go much deeper into it.

Currently, around 2,500 sellers have been impacted. Around 7,500 sellers are active but active is also not enough. Understand the challenge. The challenge is that they need access to the raw material and those markets are shut. If they want to open up a new line unless they have the material they can't do it. Then there is the issue of migrant labourers. All the labourers have gone home.

Many sellers were in containment zones. They can't even open the warehouse. Many of the domestic manufacturers were manufacturing for offline as well. For the first time in history, the offline buyers, smaller retailers, have sent back a whole lot of stuff to the manufacturers. As a result, these guys have a lot of unfold inventory as well and that is causing a lot of working capital choke.

So all these things will take a little bit of time to unwind.

Q. You also started some financial aid for the sellers?

A: We said we would advise them on how they could make their balance sheet and annual P&L much nimbler to extract working capital out of it. We hired somebody who would do the paperwork for these sellers if anyone wanted to apply for loans.

Q. But the NBFCs are not lending at all right now. How are you going to help them?

A: Exactly, so we cannot lend out of our balance sheet. We are not a financial institution. Also, we went through some amount of delay in payments to the sellers during COVID-19. Now we have told them that we are going to honour all of that so that they can get back on track. We are back on the cycle completely.

Currently, nobody wants to lend. They don't know how these things will turn out.

So the best thing we can do is to help them (sellers) with access to government funding, whether it is at the state or central level.

A: All the packets were stuck so we had to reconcile. For weeks we couldn't access warehouses. It has been a very hard journey.

Q. So going forward focus will continue to be on high-margin unbranded products?

A: Our focus is on quality unbranded products. We are a manufacturing nation and we have access to really good quality manufacturing and the prices don't have to be ludicrous. We are able to generate margin but also pass on very decent prices for consumers.

Q. The last funding announcement happened in 2015 when you raised money from Tiger Global. Have there been any internal rounds since then?

So no external and nothing which we at this point of time can talk about. Whatever is in the public domain is what we want to talk about.